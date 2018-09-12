1 dead in Orange County house fire

APOPKA, Fla. - A fatal house fire is under investigation in Orange County.

One person died in the fire, which broke out around 2 a.m. on Alexandria Place Drive near Rock Springs Road in Apopka.

Several neighbors said they were awakened by the blaze.

“It was pretty huge. It was literally another story high. The whole back part was engulfed in flames and that really took a toll on the entire house," said James Waye, who lives across the street.

A woman called 911, and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Neighbors said a man in his 70s lived in the house, but authorities have not released the victim's name.

“He’s just a really good guy. He’s really someone that’s big on the community. He was supportive. He talked to everybody. He was a really kind person.” Waye said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Here’s another cell phone video of a fatal house fire in Apopka this morning. Neighbors tell me the victim was a man. Another live report coming up at 5:30 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/lcuwAp0Lp6 — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) September 12, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.