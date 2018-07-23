1 dead in Osceola County car crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A person is dead after two vehicles collided on Osceola Polk Line Road Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said an eastbound Honda 4DR drove off Osceola Polk Line Drive and onto the shoulder. The driver of the Honda overcorrected, driving off the shoulder and traveling into the westbound lane, hitting the left side of a Chrysler van, troopers said.

The driver of the Honda died in the crash and the driver of the van, 58-year-old Daniel Boggs, was taken to Celebration Hospital, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

