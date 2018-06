LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash Wednesday in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash involving one vehicle happened at Villa City and Lake Emma roads.

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was inside the vehicle, troopers said.

