1 dead, others hurt in Kissimmee car crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - One person died and others were hurt in a car crash Thursday in Kissimmee, police said.

The wreck took place about 6:20 p.m. in the area of Bass Road and Highway 192, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

The people who were hurt were taken to nearby hospitals.

Bass Road was shut down as officials investigated the circumstances of the crash. At last check, the road remained blocked.

The victim who died has not been named.

