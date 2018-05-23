Woman dies in Volusia front-end loader crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla, - An unidentified woman has died after crashing her car into a front-end loader tractor Wednesday morning, Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said.

An FHP crash report said the woman was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart eastbound on U.S. 92 near Brick Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The driver failed to slow her car as she approached the tractor, which was traveling in front of her, according to the report.

Authorities said the driver of the Dodge died at the scene after crashing into the back of the tractor. They said the driver of the tractor was not injured.

Troopers said the incident is still being investigated.

