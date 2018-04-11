1 found dead in Fruitland Park garage after gunshots heard, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Fruitland Park after police say a person was found dead inside a garage from an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident was reported at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday near South Dixie Avenue and Palm Street at what appears to be a work garage that's not attached to a home.

Fruitland Park officers said nearby residents heard about two gunshots and called authorities. Lake County Sheriff's Office crime investigators also responded to the scene and spoke to witnesses.

"We don't really have a clear suspect at this point. We are still gathering information from surrounding neighbors." Fruitland Park police Capt. Erik Luce said.

Investigators are still trying to identify the victim, who may not be from the area.

Police also believe the apparent shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Fruitland Park police at 352-343-2101.

Investigators have been out here all morning collecting evidence from a homicide that happened late last night in Fruitland Park. Police tell me the victim was found dead inside a garage from a gunshot wound. A live report coming up at 6 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/kOyyHtm1mC — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) April 11, 2018

This story is developing, make sure to stay with ClickOrlando.Com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.