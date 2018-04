TITUSVILLE, Fla. - One person has been hospitalized after a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on South Park Avenue in Titusville.

Officials said the victim was taken to a trauma center.

The Titusville Police Department is investigating, fire officials said.‚Äč

