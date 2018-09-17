1 hurt after car slams into Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are investigating Monday after a vehicle slammed into part of an Orange County home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the crash took place near the intersection of Jordan Avenue and Von Bampus Drive around 4:40 a.m.

Troopers said four other vehicles were involved in an incident that ultimately led to the vehicle crashing into the carport of the home.

One man was injured following the incident, troopers said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the Highway Patrol said.

A portion of the home appeared to be significantly damaged as a result of the crash.

It's unclear if anyone will face charges in connection with the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

