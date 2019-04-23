1 hurt in 2 Sanford shootings

SANFORD, Fla. - Police are investigating two shootings that happened a mile away from each other Monday night in Sanford.

Officers said a drive-by shooting took place around 10 p.m. on Palm Place off Sanford Avenue not far from the Orlando-Sanford International Airport.

Neighbors said they heard about 10 shots and then saw a white car take off from the neighborhood. Police said one person was struck and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the victim is not being cooperative with the investigation.

A short time later, Sanford police were called to a report of shots fired on French Avenue near the Slumberland Hotel. Neighbors said they heard six to 10 shots, but no one was hurt.

As of now, police do not think the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sanford Police Department.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.