1 in custody after authorities follow car from tourist district to Winter Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - At least one person is in custody after authorities followed a vehicle that was reported stolen through the Orlando area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 4:55 p.m. Thursday that they followed the vehicle from International Drive into the Winter Park area before they stopped it near Mills Avenue.

Sky 6 flew over the scene at Haven Drive and Virginia Drive shortly after the incident was reported and saw a shirtless man in handcuffs. A K-9 and several other sheriff's deputies could also be seen.

Details about the stolen vehicle or whether anyone else was taken into custody were not immediately available.

