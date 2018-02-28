1 injured, 1 in custody after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person has been arrested after a shooting in a SunTrust parking lot left one person injured, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at 10536 Moss Park Road in Orlando.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed a corner of the bank's parking lot sectioned off with yellow crime scene tape.

Deputies said a firearm was recovered.

No other details were immediately available.

