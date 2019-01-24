Man injured in shooting in DeLand, officials say

DeLAND, Fla. - A man was injured after a shooting in DeLand, officials said.

Police are investigating the shooting that happened Wednesday in the Candlelight Oaks subdivision.

Officials said the incident was initially believed to be a drive-by shooting. Detectives later learned several suspects, up to four people, arrived on foot in the 800 block of Longview Drive.

Several shots were fired, possibly between the suspects and the victim, officials said.

The man, who is in his 20s, was shot twice in the arm and at least once in the buttocks, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and his injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Officials said the suspects fled on foot.

Detectives were at the scene Wednesday evening gathering details, officials said.

