Driver injured after being rear-ended by SunRail train

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A person behind the wheel of a 2004 Chevrolet drove up onto the SunRail tracks Friday night and was rear-ended by a southbound train, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

That driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers added.

The crash took place north of the Sandlake Station, in the area of South Orange Avenue and Glenrose Road, between Office Court and McCoy Road.

Officials said 95 passengers and two crew members were on the SunRail train at the time. None of them were hurt.

Following the collision, SunRail service was shut down. Trains now seem to be on the move, but delays have been reported.

Train P337 SB is delayed by 120 mins, P339 SB by 65 mins, and P340 NB by 30 mins due to the previous incident. Trains are on the move. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) January 19, 2019

Troopers are still investigating where the driver got on the tracks.

The crash took place just before 8 p.m., said Steve Olson, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Transportation.

At one point, the FHP said investigators believed the driver made a wrong turn, ended up on the tracks and proceeded to drive down the tracks.

Stay with News 6 and clickorlando.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.