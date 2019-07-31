1 injured in jet ski crash near Titusville A. Max Brewer Bridge

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - One person was injured Wednesday in a crash involving a jet ski near the A. Max Brewer Bridge, according to officials with the Titusville Fire Department.

The Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue in the Indian River around 2 p.m. Officials with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission were also on scene.

Officials said the incident happened on the second island north of the A. Max Brewer Bridge.

Brevard County Fire Rescue drove the patient to a local trauma center in an ambulance instead of by air because weather prevented an airflight, according to Titusville Fire Department.

No further information was available at the time of this report. Check back for updates.

