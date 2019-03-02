1 injured in Merritt Island ATV crash

One person was transported by air to a local hospital after an ATV crash at Mitchell Ellington Park in Merritt Island. (Photo: BCFR)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to Mitchell Ellington Park in Merritt Island just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an ATV crash.

One person was transported by air to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

No information on the cause of the crash or the nature of the person's injuries has been released.

