1 injured in Merritt Island ATV crash

Victim flown to hospital after crash at Mitchell Ellington Park

By Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today

One person was transported by air to a local hospital after an ATV crash at Mitchell Ellington Park in Merritt Island. (Photo: BCFR)

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to Mitchell Ellington Park in Merritt Island just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an ATV crash. 

One person was transported by air to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

No information on the cause of the crash or the nature of the person's injuries has been released. 

 

