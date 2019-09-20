1 injured when shooter fires into group of people, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - One person was injured when a gunman opened fire into a group of people Friday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Walls Street.

The victim, who was shot several times, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don't believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-MPD1 (6731).

