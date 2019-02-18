1 killed, 1 wounded in Kissimmee shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Two men were shot -- one fatally -- late Sunday in Kissimmee, police said.

Kissimmee police said an anonymous 911 call was made at 11:45 p.m. about shots fired near Hill and Person streets.

According to police, two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital moments later.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the double shooting is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

