1 killed, 2 seriously injured after Friday night Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and two are now in the hospital with serious injuries after a Friday night crash in Polk County, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

All three victims are from Orlando. The crash report states Arthur Hunt, 51, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer westbound on Interstate 4 when the rear right tire blew out, causing him to lose control. The car drove into the center median, struck a barrier and overturned.

Hunt and passenger Latrice Jones, 42, were taken to Lakeland Regional Health with serious injuries. Troopers said Tanisha Hunt, 45, died at the scene when she was ejected from the vehicle.

