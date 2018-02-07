1 killed, 3 injured when car slides under trailer in Osceola County crash, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and three others have serious injuries after the vehicle they were in collided with a log truck Tuesday afternoon, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Donad Vanosdol, 83, was driving the log truck south on Deer Park Road and attempted to cross U.S. 192 and crossed the eastbound lanes as a Nissan Altima was approaching.

Troopers said the driver of the Altima, Isiah Chery, 19, was unable to stop and drove under the trailer part of the log truck.

Chery died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash, FHP officials said, and three passengers were seriously injured and taken to Holmes Regional Hospital for treatment.

Troopers said Vanosdol did not suffer any injuries from the crash.

FHP officials said the crash remains under investigation.

