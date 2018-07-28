1 man dead, 1 in critical condition after Raleigh Street shooting, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and another man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Saturday morning, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

OCSO officials said they responded to the 4000 block of Raleigh Street just after 2 a.m.

Deputies said they found a 54-year-old man who had been shot lying in the front yard of the home. Authorities said another victim, a man in his 20s, was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds, approximately 50 yards from the first victim.

Both were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The 54-year-old man was in critical condition, while the younger man was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

Authorities have not released any information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

