ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died late Sunday evening after a car crashed into a tree near Landstar Boulevard and Island Cove Drive, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the passenger in the car died at the scene of the crash and the driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11 p.m., according to authorities.

