1-month-old Florida girl reported missing out of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-month-old girl who was last seen in Gainesville.

Sundara Florence was last seen in the 900th block of SW 62nd Terrace on Monday. Officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said she was wearing a pink onesie with cupcakes on it.

Authorities said the infant could be in the company of 28-year-old Cornelius Florence, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored gym shorts. The pair could be traveling in a gray Chevrolet Impala.

The relationship between the baby girl and the man, if any, was not immediately available.

Anyone who comes into contact with either individual is asked to not approach them and instead immediately call 911 or the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-367-4000.

