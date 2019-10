OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A car crash resulted in a death in Osceola County Sunday evening, according to the Osceola County Sheiff's Office.

Authorities said the crash happened at Centerview Boulevard and Greenwald Way at around 9:45 p.m.

The crash involved two cars and one person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

