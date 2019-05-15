1 person dead in crash involving motorcycle on Palm Parkway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person died in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Orange County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at 12:25 p.m. on Palm Parkway and Apopka Vineland Road.

One person died at the scene while another was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert, according to authorities.

Palm Parkway is closed in both directions.

