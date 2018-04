APOPKA, Fla. - One person was taken to a hospital after a structure fire Thursday evening, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Clarcona Road in unincorporated Apopka.

Officials said a woman was transported as a trauma alert.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate, officials said.

