1 person hospitalized after crash on SR 408, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was hospitalized after a crash Saturday afternoon on State Road 408, Orange County Fire Rescue personnel said.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of S.R. 408 near mile marker 5. The person's car went into a guardrail.

Officials said the person was extricated and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene and the Florida Highway Patrol was notified, officials said.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.