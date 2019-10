SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on I-75 that sent one person to a hospital.

Police activity was reported Saturday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Exit 329, or State Road 44, in Sumter County.

Officials said the victim, who was not identified, survived and was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are working to determine if the shooting was accidental or malicious, officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.