TITUSVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was hospitalized after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon, Titusville police said.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 4 p.m. at Deleon Avenue and Harrison Street in Titusville.

Police said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains an ongoing traffic crash investigation, police said.

