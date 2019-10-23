1 person in custody after lockdown at Valencia College

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person is in custody after an incident on Valencia College's west campus that prompted a lockdown, school officials said.

A message posted on the school's Twitter account Wednesday evening told students that Orlando police officers were clearing the campus, there was no threat, and campus operations were getting back to normal.

"West Campus has been cleared by Orlando Police. Please expect a slight delay as security works to unlock campus buildings and resume normal operations," a tweet posted shortly after 6:30 p.m. read.

By 6:45 p.m., school officials said the lockdown was lifted and a person was arrested several miles from campus.

A reason for the lockdown was not given, but screenshots provided to News 6 by a Valencia College student show the school sent out a series of alerts starting at about 5:30 p.m. with a message telling students to stay inside until further notice and notifying them that the exterior doors would be locked.

"OPD on campus searching for a suspect who earlier was overheard making a statement about killing her and wanting to be a mass shooter. The suspect was last seen leaving the library and (it is) unknown if the suspect is still on campus. Please stay inside," the next alert at 5:58 p.m. read.

No further information was immediately available.

