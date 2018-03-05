Woman injured in fire at Rockledge home, officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A woman was injured Sunday night in a fire at a Rockledge apartment complex, officials said.

The fire was reported at The Oaks at Rockledge Country Club on Woodland Drive.

Officials said the woman was airlifted to an Orlando hospital after reportedly being overcome by smoke and fumes. Her condition is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

