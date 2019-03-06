1 killed, 1 injured in Sanford house fire

SANFORD, Fla. - One person was killed and another person was injured in a house fire in Sanford early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported at 4:01 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Airport Boulevard.

Officials said the fire was engulfing the home when firefighters arrived and one person died in the flames. Another person was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, in an unknown condition.

The home was destroyed and as a result, the American Red Cross is assisting four adults, who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

