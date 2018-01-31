1 shot at Merritt Island apartments

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A person was shot early Wednesday on Merritt Island, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. at the Tropical Manor Apartments on Jordan Road near Gardendale Elementary Magnet School.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital but was expected to be OK, officials said.

No other details have been released.

Breaking: Brevard County Sheriffs Office responding to reports of a shooting on Jordan Rd. Stay with @news6wkmg for updates pic.twitter.com/FRka4SLyN2 — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 31, 2018

