1 shot at Merritt Island apartments

Victim airlifted to hospital

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A person was shot early Wednesday on Merritt Island, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. at the Tropical Manor Apartments on Jordan Road near Gardendale Elementary Magnet School. 

The victim was airlifted to a hospital but was expected to be OK, officials said.

No other details have been released.

