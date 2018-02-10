1 shot in back during dispute between roommates, Seminole deputies say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - At least one person was injured after an argument between roommates in Altamonte Springs led to a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident took place around 10 a.m. at a home on Alder Avenue.

One of the roommates fired a shotgun that sent a bullet into the victim's back, deputies said.

Deputies said one person is in custody and is being questioned by authorities.

Details about what led up to the shooting or who was involved were not immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for more.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.