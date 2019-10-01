1 shot, killed in apartment near Avalon Park

AVALON PARK, Fla. - A person was shot and killed Monday in an apartment near Avalon Park, according to sheriff's officials.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 7:45 p.m. to the Wisper Palms apartments off Alafaya Trail.

Investigators said deputies responded to a call of shots fired inside a home.

Deputies said the suspect was at the scene and was detained.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No other details, including the motive or the names of the suspect and victim, have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.