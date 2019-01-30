Man shot outside hookah lounge in Orlando tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a shooting in the heart of the city's tourist district.

The shooting was reported at 4:13 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Royal Hookah & Cigar Lounge on Sand Lake Road near Universal Boulevard.

Police said the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was discovered at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.

It's not known who shot the victim or what led to the shooting.

Crime tape and heavy police presence W. San Lake Road & Universal Blvd. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/bemBrkQFmr — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 30, 2019

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.