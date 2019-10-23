1 stabbed in domestic dispute at Orange County gas station

Scott Olson/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - A person was stabbed and seriously injured early Wednesday during a domestic dispute in the parking lot of an Orange County gas station, according to deputies.

The stabbing occurred at 3:20 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 7309 S. Orange Blossom Trail between West Oak Ridge and Sand Lake roads.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were arguing when one of them stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.

The other person was taken into custody.

No other details have been released.







