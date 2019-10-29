1 trapped after building collapse outside Tijuana Flats in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - One person was rescued late Monday after a section of ceiling came crashing down in front of a Winter Park restaurant.

Winter Park police said they were called to the Tijuana Flats on Aloma Avenue Monday night after part of the building collapsed, leaving one person trapped.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person trapped under debris. Officials said the person was safely removed, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

It's unclear if the person who was trapped was a restaurant employee, construction worker or bystander.

The shopping center, which is located near the intersection of Aloma Avenue and Lakemont Avenue, is currently undergoing renovation work to the exterior of the building.

Areas in front of the building were fenced off for the work, but businesses remain open during construction.

After the collapse, workers spent several hours cleaning and securing the area in front of the restaurant.

Video during the cleanup showed a section of ceiling stucco falling to the ground.

Investigators said they are working to determine a cause for the initial collapse.

A viewer sent us this video of the situation outside the Winter Park Tijuana Flats after last night's collapse (during cleanup). Today, we're working to learn more about the person trapped under the debris and what initially caused the ceiling to fall. pic.twitter.com/AdlI930BdX — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) October 29, 2019

