1 wounded in critical condition after shooting in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man wounded and in critical condition at the hospital.

According to the Cocoa Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of 904 Peachtree in Cocoa.

Authorities responded to the area after reports of a fight that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

"The initial investigation revealed a mother and daughter were outside the Peachtree Meat and Produce convenience store when they were approached by two males in a vehicle," Cocoa police said in a news release.

According to authorities, Latray Bell, 27, was in the vehicle with another male and the two had an ongoing feud that escalated into an argument.

"The argument then escalated into a physical fight which later turned into an exchange of gunfire between the two parties," CPD said.

During the gunfire, the other man in the vehicle was shot in the head, police said.

Officials said, the man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Bell is facing a charge of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied structure, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and Cocoa police say additional arrests and or charges could be made.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.