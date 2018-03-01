1-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Florida, police say

MIAMI - A 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a South Florida shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon.

Miami-Dade police said the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died.

Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza.

Police have not said how long the little boy was alone in the car. The temperatures were in the lower 80s in the Miami area on Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.

