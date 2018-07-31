1-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Delaney Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after a near-drowning in Delaney Park Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said it happened at 10:32 a.m. on South Eola Drive.

The infant was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Ruth Baker, who lives in the neighborhood, said she saw multiple emergency vehicles at the home where the near drowning happened.

"Some of the neighbors that had been out walking said that a toddler was being cared for or looked at by the emergency technicians, then I see them bring out a little tiny person, a little tiny body, at first we were afraid it was too late but I hear the baby is in ICU," Baker said.

Orlando Police Department officers said the boy's mother found him in a pool. Baker said neighbors are trying to help her and her family as best they can.

"They are all concerned and ready to help," Baker said.

No other details were immediately available.

