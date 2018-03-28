WATCH LIVE: 65-acre wildfire prompts detours on I-95 in Volusia, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service and Volusia County Fire Rescue are battling a 65-acre brush fire that shut down portions of Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon.

The wildfire was reported near Pioneer Trail and Sugar Mill Drive in New Smyrna Beach around 12:40 p.m. Officials initially said the fire was about 15 acres, then by 1:35 p.m. they said it was 65 acres and 20 percent contained.

Officials said all north and southbound traffic on Interstate 95 near Pioneer Trail is being detoured. Residents in the Sugar Mill area are asked to stay clear of the area, fire officials said.

