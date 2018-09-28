10 events for you to explore this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - What do mermaids, pumpkins, football and a yard sale have in common? They are all things you could do around Central Florida this weekend. Check out our list of can't miss events this weekend.
Friday
Weeki Wachee Mermaids at Sea Life Aquarium
Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sea Life Aquarium
8337 International Drive
Orlando
The world-famous Weeki Wachee Springs mermaids will swim among the creatures at the Sea Life Aquarium.
Do Good Date Night: #SandwichEatUp at Second Harvest
Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
411 Mercy Drive
Orlando
Have a date night and give back all at the same time. Help out Second Harvest in their warehouse before enjoying a grilled cheese and beer pairing.
Saturday
Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Avalon Park
East Orlando
Hundreds of families gather for the biggest yard sale in Central Florida.
Sanford Jazz in the Park Music & Food Festival
Sept. 29, noon to 7 p.m.
Centennial Park
400 Park Ave.
Sanford
It’s Sanford’s first Jazz in the Park music and food festival. You can enjoy food, drink, music and fun while raising money for local charities.
MAKEbreak The Great Pumpkin Event
Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Local Michaels stores
A free event for your child to make a not so average pumpkin.
Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Earl Brown Park
U.S. Highway 17-92 and South Alabama Avenue
Taste bites from across Central Florida that incorporate bacon and pair it with beer from local breweries.
UCF Knights football vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Sept. 29, 3:30 p.m.
Spectrum Stadium
Will the Knights keep their winning streak alive? You could be there to see it happen.
Wekiva Island’s 10 Year Anniversary Luau
Sept. 29, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wekiva Island
1014 Miami Springs Dr.
Longwood
Enjoy live hula dancers, prizes and Kona Brewing Company beer specials.
Sunday
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride
Sept. 30, 9 a.m.
Euro Cycles of Orlando
8901 Futures Dr.
Orlando
Motorcycle riders gather to raise awareness for men’s health.
International Food and Drink Festival at Lake Eola
Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lake Eola Park
Head to Lake Eola to enjoy live music, entertainment, eating contests, prizes and more while you enjoy traditional cuisine from all over the world.
