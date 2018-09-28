10 events for you to explore this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - What do mermaids, pumpkins, football and a yard sale have in common? They are all things you could do around Central Florida this weekend. Check out our list of can't miss events this weekend.

Friday

Weeki Wachee Mermaids at Sea Life Aquarium

Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sea Life Aquarium

8337 International Drive

Orlando

The world-famous Weeki Wachee Springs mermaids will swim among the creatures at the Sea Life Aquarium.

Do Good Date Night: #SandwichEatUp at Second Harvest

Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

411 Mercy Drive

Orlando

Have a date night and give back all at the same time. Help out Second Harvest in their warehouse before enjoying a grilled cheese and beer pairing.

Saturday

Orlando’s Biggest Yard Sale

Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Avalon Park

East Orlando

Hundreds of families gather for the biggest yard sale in Central Florida.

Sanford Jazz in the Park Music & Food Festival

Sept. 29, noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Park

400 Park Ave.

Sanford

It’s Sanford’s first Jazz in the Park music and food festival. You can enjoy food, drink, music and fun while raising money for local charities.

MAKEbreak The Great Pumpkin Event

Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Local Michaels stores

A free event for your child to make a not so average pumpkin.

DeLand Bacon & Brew Fest

Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Earl Brown Park

U.S. Highway 17-92 and South Alabama Avenue

Taste bites from across Central Florida that incorporate bacon and pair it with beer from local breweries.

UCF Knights football vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Sept. 29, 3:30 p.m.

Spectrum Stadium

Will the Knights keep their winning streak alive? You could be there to see it happen.

Wekiva Island’s 10 Year Anniversary Luau

Sept. 29, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wekiva Island

1014 Miami Springs Dr.

Longwood

Enjoy live hula dancers, prizes and Kona Brewing Company beer specials.

Sunday

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Sept. 30, 9 a.m.

Euro Cycles of Orlando

8901 Futures Dr.

Orlando

Motorcycle riders gather to raise awareness for men’s health.



International Food and Drink Festival at Lake Eola

Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lake Eola Park

Head to Lake Eola to enjoy live music, entertainment, eating contests, prizes and more while you enjoy traditional cuisine from all over the world.



Other weekend event options:

Halloween Horror Nights. Check out the News 6 Scare Scale.

Disney Springs Fall Menu

Epcot Food & Wine Festival

Magical Dining Month

Upcoming Fall Festivals

Most Instagram-worthy pumpkin patches in Central Florida

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.