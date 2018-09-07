10 events to keep you busy this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get out and enjoy all Central Florida has to offer this weekend. There are events and activities for many lifestyles.

Saturday

Central Florida MDA Muscle Walk

Sept. 8, 9 a.m.

Lake Eola Park

512 E. Washington St.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party in Orlando

Sept. 8-9, times vary

Amway Center

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party brings the magic closer to fans than ever before through dynamic and immersive moments that take place on the ice, in the air and in the seats.

Painting for a Purpose with a Veteran

Sept. 8, 2 to 3 p.m.

12000 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando

Free event where you can spend time painting with a local veteran.

Rock the Universe

Sept. 8, 4 p.m.

Universal Studios

Experience a night of music from today's most popular Christian artists including Casting Crowns, Jesus Culture, TobyMac and for KING & COUNTRY at Universal Studios Florida.

Florida SMaSH Beer Festival 2018

Sept. 8, 4 to 8 p.m.

Longwood Community Center

200 W Warren Ave.

Each brewery will concoct a beer all made from the same single malt and single hop.

UCF Knights football vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

Spectrum Stadium

465 Knights Victory Way

Orlando

Watch the UCF Knights take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in its first home game of the season.

Taste! Central Florida

Sept. 8, 6:45 p.m.

Orlando World Center Marriott

8701 World Center Drive

Orlando

This annual celebration of the community’s culinary excellence is a volunteer-driven event with local chefs, brewers and distilleries donating their time, talent and creations to make this event one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

Cranes Roost Sunset Cinema

Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Cranes Roost Park

274 Cranes Roost Blvd.

Altamonte Springs

Bring chairs and blankets to watch “Moana” on an outdoor screen.



Sunday

Downward Dog with your Dog

Rocky’s Retreat Canine Health & Fitness Center

2826 Shader Road

Orlando

Bring your pup with you for some play time while you take care of your body, mind and spirit. Register in advance.

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

Watch “Batman" (1989) on the big screen at Old Town.

