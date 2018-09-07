10 events to keep you busy this weekend around Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get out and enjoy all Central Florida has to offer this weekend. There are events and activities for many lifestyles.
Saturday
Central Florida MDA Muscle Walk
Sept. 8, 9 a.m.
Lake Eola Park
512 E. Washington St.
Disney On Ice presents Mickey's Search Party in Orlando
Sept. 8-9, times vary
Amway Center
Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party brings the magic closer to fans than ever before through dynamic and immersive moments that take place on the ice, in the air and in the seats.
Painting for a Purpose with a Veteran
Sept. 8, 2 to 3 p.m.
12000 E. Colonial Drive
Orlando
Free event where you can spend time painting with a local veteran.
Sept. 8, 4 p.m.
Universal Studios
Experience a night of music from today's most popular Christian artists including Casting Crowns, Jesus Culture, TobyMac and for KING & COUNTRY at Universal Studios Florida.
Florida SMaSH Beer Festival 2018
Sept. 8, 4 to 8 p.m.
Longwood Community Center
200 W Warren Ave.
Each brewery will concoct a beer all made from the same single malt and single hop.
UCF Knights football vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs
Sept. 8, 6 p.m.
Spectrum Stadium
465 Knights Victory Way
Orlando
Watch the UCF Knights take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in its first home game of the season.
Sept. 8, 6:45 p.m.
Orlando World Center Marriott
8701 World Center Drive
Orlando
This annual celebration of the community’s culinary excellence is a volunteer-driven event with local chefs, brewers and distilleries donating their time, talent and creations to make this event one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.
Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Cranes Roost Park
274 Cranes Roost Blvd.
Altamonte Springs
Bring chairs and blankets to watch “Moana” on an outdoor screen.
Sunday
Rocky’s Retreat Canine Health & Fitness Center
2826 Shader Road
Orlando
Bring your pup with you for some play time while you take care of your body, mind and spirit. Register in advance.
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
Watch “Batman" (1989) on the big screen at Old Town.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.