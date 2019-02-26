News

10 Florida beaches rank in TripAdvisor's Top 25 Best Beaches in US

One Florida beach ranks No. 6 among world's best beaches

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Clearwater Beach

Living in Florida you probably have your favorite beach, but is it one of the 10 in the state that have been ranked the best in the US?

Clearwater Beach held onto its top spot as the US’s best beach, according to TripAdvisor’s annual list of the country’s 25 best beaches. 

A recent review for Clearwater Beach on TripAdvisor said, "The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon."

Clearwater Beach was also ranked No. 6 in the Top 25 Beaches in the world. 

Other Florida beaches making the list were Panama City Beach, St. Pete Beach, Pensacola Beach, Siesta Key, St. Augustine Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Navarre Beach, South Beach and Hollywood Beach.

TripAdvisor’s ranking was based on quantity and quality of traveler reviews and “bubble” ratings on its website for a 12-month period. 

The top 25 beaches in America are as follows. 

  1. Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida
  2. Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii 
  3. Panama City Beach – Panama City Beach, Florida
  4. Saint Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida
  5. Pensacola Beach – Pensacola Beach, Florida
  6. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida
  7. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area – Puako, Hawaii  
  8. St. Augustine Beach – Saint Augustine Beach, Florida
  9. Fort Lauderdale Beach – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  10. Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia
  11. Cherry Grove Beach – North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  12. Navarre Beach – Navarre, Florida
  13. Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii
  14. South Beach – Miami Beach, Florida
  15. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida
  16. Coronado Beach – Coronado, California
  17. Wailea Beach – Wailea, Hawaii
  18. Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine
  19. Newport Beach – Newport Beach, California
  20. Waikiki Beach – Honolulu, Hawaii
  21. Coligny Beach – Hilton Head, South Carolina
  22. Manini'owali Beach (Kua Bay) – Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
  23. Napili Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii
  24. Race Point Beach – Provincetown, Massachusetts
  25. Sandbridge Beach – Virginia Beach, Virginia

Do you agree with the list, or was your favorite Florida beach missing?

