10 Florida beaches rank in TripAdvisor's Top 25 Best Beaches in US

Living in Florida you probably have your favorite beach, but is it one of the 10 in the state that have been ranked the best in the US?
Clearwater Beach held onto its top spot as the US’s best beach, according to TripAdvisor’s annual list of the country’s 25 best beaches.
A recent review for Clearwater Beach on TripAdvisor said, "The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon."
Clearwater Beach was also ranked No. 6 in the Top 25 Beaches in the world.
Other Florida beaches making the list were Panama City Beach, St. Pete Beach, Pensacola Beach, Siesta Key, St. Augustine Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Navarre Beach, South Beach and Hollywood Beach.
TripAdvisor’s ranking was based on quantity and quality of traveler reviews and “bubble” ratings on its website for a 12-month period.
The top 25 beaches in America are as follows.
- Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida
- Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii
- Panama City Beach – Panama City Beach, Florida
- Saint Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida
- Pensacola Beach – Pensacola Beach, Florida
- Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida
- Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area – Puako, Hawaii
- St. Augustine Beach – Saint Augustine Beach, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Beach – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia
- Cherry Grove Beach – North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Navarre Beach – Navarre, Florida
- Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii
- South Beach – Miami Beach, Florida
- Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida
- Coronado Beach – Coronado, California
- Wailea Beach – Wailea, Hawaii
- Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine
- Newport Beach – Newport Beach, California
- Waikiki Beach – Honolulu, Hawaii
- Coligny Beach – Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Manini'owali Beach (Kua Bay) – Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
- Napili Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii
- Race Point Beach – Provincetown, Massachusetts
- Sandbridge Beach – Virginia Beach, Virginia
Do you agree with the list, or was your favorite Florida beach missing?
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.