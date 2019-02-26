10 Florida beaches rank in TripAdvisor's Top 25 Best Beaches in US

Living in Florida you probably have your favorite beach, but is it one of the 10 in the state that have been ranked the best in the US?

Clearwater Beach held onto its top spot as the US’s best beach, according to TripAdvisor’s annual list of the country’s 25 best beaches.

A recent review for Clearwater Beach on TripAdvisor said, "The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon."

Clearwater Beach was also ranked No. 6 in the Top 25 Beaches in the world.

Other Florida beaches making the list were Panama City Beach, St. Pete Beach, Pensacola Beach, Siesta Key, St. Augustine Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Navarre Beach, South Beach and Hollywood Beach.

TripAdvisor’s ranking was based on quantity and quality of traveler reviews and “bubble” ratings on its website for a 12-month period.

The top 25 beaches in America are as follows.

Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida Ka'anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii Panama City Beach – Panama City Beach, Florida Saint Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida Pensacola Beach – Pensacola Beach, Florida Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area – Puako, Hawaii St. Augustine Beach – Saint Augustine Beach, Florida Fort Lauderdale Beach – Fort Lauderdale, Florida Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia Cherry Grove Beach – North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Navarre Beach – Navarre, Florida Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii South Beach – Miami Beach, Florida Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida Coronado Beach – Coronado, California Wailea Beach – Wailea, Hawaii Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine Newport Beach – Newport Beach, California Waikiki Beach – Honolulu, Hawaii Coligny Beach – Hilton Head, South Carolina Manini'owali Beach (Kua Bay) – Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Napili Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii Race Point Beach – Provincetown, Massachusetts Sandbridge Beach – Virginia Beach, Virginia

Do you agree with the list, or was your favorite Florida beach missing?

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.