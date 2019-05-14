10 people sent to hospital after 2 floatplanes collide in Alaska

KETCHIKAN, Alaska - The Federal Aviation Administration says two floatplanes collided in mid-air Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

Spokesman Allen Kenitzer says in an email to The Associated Press that the planes collided under unknown circumstances.

Eleven passengers were on a de Havilland Otter DHC-3. Ten of those passengers have been taken to a Ketchikan hospital. One patient is in critical condition, and the others are in fair or good condition.

The Coast Guard says the 11th person on board that plane is missing.

Five people were on a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver. The Coast Guard says these people are unaccounted for.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

