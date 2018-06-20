10 things you need to know today

Immigrants inside a detention center with mattresses and thermal blankets on the floor.

1. WHERE YOUNGEST MIGRANTS ARE BEING HELD

Migrant babies and young children are being held in special "tender age" shelters in South Texas after being taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, AP learns.

2. WHAT'S CREATING CONFUSION AT THE BORDER

White House officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families.

3. PRISONERS ALLEGE ABUSE IN YEMENI PRISONS

Emirati officers in Yemen's network of secret prisons are sexually abusing hundreds of prisoners who smuggled drawings from inside one of the prisons showing their suffering, an AP investigation finds.

4. CANADA LEGALIZES MARIJUANA

Canadians will have to wait at least a couple of months to legally buy weed as their country becomes the second in the world to legalize pot nationwide.

5. NEW STORM SEASON, SAME OLD PROBLEMS

Thousands of Puerto Ricans are still living in damaged homes, protected by blue plastic tarps, nine months since Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

6. INDONESIA FERRY TRAGEDY WORSE THAN THOUGHT

Distraught relatives slam Jakarta for not enforcing basic safety measures on passenger boats and plead for a bigger search effort for more than 190 people missing since a ferry sank on a picturesque Sumatran lake.

7. TRUMP TO STUMP IN MINNESOTA

The Republican primary for governor features a strong supporter of the president going up against former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who once called Trump "unhinged."

8. 'HEY ALEXA, CHECK MY BALANCE'

Big banks are starting to offer banking through Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Google's Assistant, but security issues exist.

9. FANS GRIEVE AS DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR XXXTENTACION'S KILLERS

Mourners are leaving mementos at the spot where the rapper was killed as he left a South Florida motorcycle dealership.

10. THE ALL-TIME NBA DRAFT -- THE BEST PICK FROM EVERY SLOT

AP lists Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade as the best draft picks in history -- 1 through 5.



