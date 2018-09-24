Fun in the sun: These 10 tips will make your next beach trip smooth sailing

Let's face it, living in Central Florida means we can pretty much enjoy a trip to the beach year-round. Even with the start of the fall season, many people are still heading to the coast to soak up the sun and spend their time lounging in the sand.

Here are 10 hacks to help you enjoy your day at the beach:

1. If you're looking for a less crowded beach, go to Daytona Beach Shores or northern Ormond Beach. Volusia County Beach Patrol Capt. Tammy Malphurs said anywhere in New Smyrna Beach is going to have heavy crowds.

2. If you're driving on Volusia County beaches, cross over the bridge and travel north or south along the beach instead of using the beach access ramp connected to the main thoroughfare. Malphurs said you'll avoid the busy lines of cars waiting to gain access to the beach.

3. Make sure you arrive early to nab the perfect parking spot and area on the beach.

4. Now that you made it to the beach, set up a sand-free lounging area using a fitted sheet. Place heavy objects, like your bags or coolers, in each corner to keep the sheet in place so you can relax without getting sand everywhere.

How to use a fitted sheet on the beach. Courtesy: Pinterest

5. If you bring kids with you to the beach, they're most likely going to have toys. Use a mesh bag, like a laundry basket, to store all their sand toys. Not only does it make it easier to carry the shovels and sandcastle tools, but when you're done for the day, you can just shake the bag to remove all the sand.

6. You're going to get thirsty while spending a full day at the beach. Save room in your cooler by freezing water bottles or fruit juice pouches. Not only can you bring more since you aren't using an ice pack, but the drinks will keep everything else cool. They'll also stay nice and cold until you're ready to drink them!

7. Don't have a fancy, waterproof phone case? No problem! A quick and inexpensive hack is putting your phone in a plastic sandwich bag. You can still use your phone, but it will keep the sand and water off of your device.

Any small plastic bag will help keep your phone safe at the beach.

8. If you're bringing small children to the coast, opt for an area of the beach where driving is not allowed. If you go to a beach where cars have access, Malphurs suggests setting up waterside of the traffic lane so you have easier access to your belongings. It also helps keep children away from the vehicles.

9. Little ones not big enough to swim in the ocean just yet? Not an issue! Bring a small kiddy pool with you to the beach. You can let them play in it with their toys or fill it up with water.

10. Hopefully you packed plenty of sunscreen and applied it throughout your beach trip, but if you did get sunburned, a quick hack to cool off the pain is to use aloe vera cubes. Before your trip, freeze aloe vera in ice cube trays and then apply the cubes to the burned area. To keep it less messy, hold each cube using a washcloth.

Aloe vera can be either blended or mashed to make a paste, which you can freeze

