10-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy has died days after he was accidentally shot in the head, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday night at a home on South Keech Street.

The child was with a 14-year-old boy and somehow, they gained access to a gun that was in a dresser drawer in a locked room and were playing with it when it discharged, striking the 10-year-old boy in the head.

The boy was taken to Halifax Medical Center before being transferred to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, where he died Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri called the shooting a "tragic incident," saying it's unlikely that charges will be filed.

"Please keep this family and child in your thoughts and prayers," Capri said.

