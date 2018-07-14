10-year-old Naples 'Toad Trapper' rids homes of poisonous cane toads

NAPLES, Fla. - A different kind of superhero stalks the streets at night in North Naples.

Armed with a large white bucket, an industrial-style flashlight and black latex gloves, 10-year-old Landen Grey is the Toad Trapper.

Accompanied by his father, Landen has been hired by North Naples residents to rid yards and condo complexes of cane toads, a poisonous invasive species that puts pet cats and dogs and other animals in danger. The toads are especially prevalent during the summer.

The Naples Daily News reports Landen has 56 clients and he is consistently booked out two weeks in advance.

The father and son team began by using NextDoor, a social media app and website for communities to help keep neighbors in touch with each other.

