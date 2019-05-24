10 years later, the search for Tracy Ocasio continues

OCOEE, Fla. - It's been 10 years since Tracy Ocasio vanished after watching an Orlando Magic game at a local bar and still, Ocoee police are looking for clues that could solve the case.

Ocasio, who was 27 at the time, was last seen May 26, 2009, leaving the Florida Tap Room bar in MetroWest with James Hataway, who remains the only suspect in the case.

Police said they found Ocasio's car abandoned on Franklin Street in Ocoee after her disappearance. The young woman's family members told News 6 in 2013 that they believe she is dead.

"In our mind, we know circumstances tell us she's probably not with us, but in our hearts, we always say, 'What if?'" Ocasio's father said. "You always hope. You have to hope."

Numerous searches have been conducted during the past decade and speculation swirled online late last year when skeletal remains were found in Apopka.

Hataway was sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for trying to strangle a woman when she gave him a hug after he drove her home from a party in 2008, but he's never been charged in connection with Ocasio's disappearance.

Anyone with information about Ocasio's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Matt Serrao at 407-554-7210 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

